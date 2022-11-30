Steelers RB Najee Harris (Abdomen) Uncertain for Week 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is uncertain for Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an abdominal injury.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was ruled out of Monday night's game with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury, sources say. His status this week is up in the air, and he'll be reevaluated as the practice week goes on. But no significant injury is good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

Harris suffered the injury in the first half of Monday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return, finishing with ten carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The 24-year-old has been banged up for much of the 2022 season, seemingly limiting his effectiveness. Through 11 games, Harris has rushed for 585 yards on 158 carries (3.7 AVG) and four touchdowns. He’s also added 29 catches for 142 receiving yards.

If Harris is ruled out, backup Jaylen Warren, who missed Week 12 with a hamstring injury, would be the favorite to assume RB1 duties (if active). Should Warren also be unable to go, Pittsburgh will likely turn to Benny Snell. Snell is coming off a strong performance on Monday, carrying 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy players will want to pay close attention to the Steelers’ injury report throughout the week.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers as slight -1.5 road favorites on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.