SuperContest NFL Picks: Fading Bears Off Fluky Win Over Patriots 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 1-4 last week and are currently tied for 164th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Week 8 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (10/29). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (10/29). pic.twitter.com/OYgQgEO9xS — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) October 26, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 8 of the SuperContest:

Arizona Cardinals +3.5 at Minnesota Vikings

SP: Minnesota’s defense has really struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season — Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, etc. — and Kyler Murray should be able to move the ball pretty easily. And believe it or not, Kliff Kingsbury makes you money in this role. The Cardinals are 15-3-2 ATS as a road underdog under Kingsbury and they’ve won eight straight on the moneyline. Trends don’t pay the rent, but this one is impossible to ignore.

Dallas Cowboys -9.5 vs. Chicago Bears

MC: The Bears took full advantage of a relatively good spot last week. They had extra rest coming off Thursday night the week before, and the Patriots’ quarterback situation was, well, a mess. Now, the Bears have to travel, on a short week, to Dallas to take on a much better Cowboys team. Dallas handled its quarterback situation the right way, and Dak Prescott should be ready to roll after knocking off the rust last week. The Cowboys’ defense will turn up the heat on Justin Fields, whose numbers against pressure are unimpressive. That we get this under 10 feels even better.

Seattle Seahawks -3 vs. New York Giants

SP: How much longer can the Giants keep this up? Oddsmakers are all but admitting their 6-1 start is lucky and it’s never easy to fly across the entire country for a game. Regression will eventually hit New York and I’m more than willing to bet Seattle in this spot behind a surprisingly strong offense led by Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III. (I can’t believe I just typed that out on my keyboard.)

New England Patriots -2.5 at New York Jets

MC: The Patriots were bad last week. It’s not often they’re bad two weeks in a row, especially when the Jets are waiting. The biggest problem for New York might be its injury situation. Running back Breece Hall was legitimately one of the most productive running backs in the league before tearing his ACL, and offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker was the best guy left on an already tattered offensive line. Zach Wilson’s passer rating under pressure is 100 points lower than when he’s kept clean. Even with New England’s offensive issues, the defense should quiet New York, get back on track and slow down those soaring Jets.

Green Bay Packers +11.5 at Buffalo Bills

SP: I know, I know. We all think the Packers stink. But an 11.5-point underdog?! I’m not there yet. This is such a desperate spot for reeling Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers can still make enough throws against a very overrated Buffalo secondary. There’s a strong potential for a Bills blowout, but I will plug my nose and take all those points on “Sunday Night Football” with one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace ’em up.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (21-13-1, 21.5 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.