What Are Tennessee's National Championship Odds Going Into Week 13? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The growth of the Tennessee Volunteers’ program has been evident, boasting one of the top-ranked offenses in college football. They were putting together a year where they appeared to have the personnel to compete for a National Championship.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 1 vs. Ball State 59-10 Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh 34-27 Sept. 17 vs. Akron 63-6 Sept. 24 vs. Florida 38-33 Oct. 8 at LSU 40-13 Oct. 15 vs. Alabama 52-49 Oct. 22 vs. TN-Martin 65-24 Oct. 29 vs. Kentucky 44-6 Nov. 5 at Georgia 27-13 Nov. 12 vs. Missouri 66-24 Nov.19 at South Carolina 63-38

2022 Record: 9-2

It’s easy to be impressed with what the Volunteers have done with their schedule. Victories over Florida, LSU, and, most importantly, Alabama has put this team in the mix as one of the best in the country.

Although not always pretty, especially when the Gators came to town, this team overcame adversity and looked stronger with each passing week.

The Volunteers have multiple signature victories on the campaign, which came in a hard-fought offensive battle over Alabama and a strong performance over LSU. Their most significant regular season test came against the Georgia Bulldogs, where they couldn’t muster enough offense, falling 27-13 to the defending National Champions.

Not only did the Volunteers get blown out in Week 12 at the hands of South Carolina, but they also saw their Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker tear his ACL, which put a damper on a positive season in Tennessee.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 10 5 AP Top 25 9 5 Coaches Poll 11 5

After their second loss of the campaign, the Volunteers saw their College Playoff hopes disappear and fell to No.10 in the country.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (N/A)

After suffering their second loss of the regular season, the Volunteers no longer have available odds to win the National Championship.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov.26 at Vanderbilt

The regular season finale for the Volunteers will have them visit Vanderbilt. Not much can be taken from this matchup, but the Vols need a victory to stay in the conversation.

This Week: at Vanderbilt (-13.5)

After being 21.5-point favorites against South Carolina last week and losing by 25 points, it’s hard to get behind the Volunteers this week when they visit Vanderbilt as 13.5-point favorites.