Chargers Star Safety Derwin James Won't Be Suspended For Illegal Hit

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his illegal hit on Indianapolis Colts receiver Ashton Dulin.

#Chargers S Derwin James won?t be suspended for the hit on #Colts WR Ashton Dulin that led to James? ejection Monday night, per source. James could be fined. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2022

James was ejected in the second quarter of Monday’s 20-3 victory following a scary collision in which the 26-year-old led with the crown of his helmet, making contact with Dulin’s head/neck area. Dulin left the game and was later ruled out with a concussion.

While James won’t face a suspension, he, too, finds himself in concussion protocol and could miss Week 17’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft, James became the NFL’s highest-paid safety after inking a four-year, $76 million contract, including $42 million guaranteed, with the Chargers this past offseason.

The former Florida State standout has appeared in 13 games for the Bolts this season, recording 109 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions en route to earning his third-career Pro Bowl selection.

