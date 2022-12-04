Commanders' Chase Young Eyeing Week 15 as Season Debut by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago

One way or another, Chase Young’s season will start against the New York Giants. The former second-overall draft pick continues to rehabilitate following an ACL injury but participated in pre-game warm-ups with the Washington Commanders.

Still, Young was held out of the NFC East tilt against the New York Giants in Week 13, meaning his next opportunity to suit up comes in Week 15 against the same Giants team.

Active:

🏈Jameson Williams

🏈Jerry Jeudy

🏈Courtland Sutton

🏈Zay Jones

🏈Antonio Gibson

🏈Najee Harris

🏈Jeffery Simmons



Inactive:

🏈Chase Young

🏈Rex Burkhead

🏈Robert Quinn

🏈Michael Carter — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Young hasn’t played since Week 10 of last year. Washington continues to take a conservative approach with their prized defensive end, giving him ample time to recover from the knee ailment.

In the meantime, James Smith-Williams anchors the Commanders’ defensive line, starting 11 games for playoff contenders and recording 22 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Commanders are essentially playing a home-and-home with the Giants, sandwiching a bye week between divisional contests.

The Giants lead the Commanders late in Sunday’s contest. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the matchup.