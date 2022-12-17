Dameon Pierce won't Play Sunday for the Houston Texans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Dameon Pierce won’t play Sunday for the Houston Texans, the Texans’ official website reports.

Pierce’s ankle injury will force him to watch the game versus the Kansas City Chiefs from the bench. The ailment is a high ankle sprain, so, likely, Sunday won’t be the only game Pierce misses, and it’s fair to wonder if he will play again this season. The only thing the Texans have to play for is the right to pick first in the NFL Draft next April. The Texans will be expected to take who they believe will be their quarterback of the future with that pick.

Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will handle the rushing load for the Texans on Sunday.