Eagles' Jalen Hurts Trying to Return Week 17 vs. Saints by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

A day after the Philadelphia Eagles failed to hang onto a fourth-quarter lead against the Dallas Cowboys; ailing quarterback Jalen Hurts said he’s trying to make a comeback before the end of the season. Ian Rapoport confirmed that Hurts is aiming to return against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: With the #Eagles still having a lot to play for, QB Jalen Hurts (SC joint sprain) is going to push to face the #Saints. Meanwhile, Gronk is still retired? for this season. He won?t be playing for the #Bucs tonight, but the door remains open for 2023. pic.twitter.com/rqV0TFqVJG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2022

The Eagles’ signal caller missed Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Cowboys due to a shoulder injury. Philadelphia took the lead with less than ten minutes to go, getting outscored 13-0 over the final six minutes for their second loss of the season.

Philadelphia needs one win over the season’s final two games to secure their first NFC East crown since 2019.

Hurts has been one of the best in the NFL this year. The former second-round pick has a 104.6 passer rating, thanks to his 67.3% completion percentage and 8.2 yards per pass attempt.

Hurts’ presence in the lineup may not be a requirement for team success. The Eagles put up 442 total yards of offense with Gardner Minshew under center, with +0.6 net yards per play.

Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for Week 17 lines.