First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two teams looking to finish with records above .500 are set to face off in the First Responders Bowl, with the Memphis Tigers taking on the Utah State Aggies.

Last year’s First Responders Bowl saw Air Force outlast Louisville 31-28. This bowl has been held annually since 2011 but was renamed the First Responders Bowl in 2018.

First Responders Bowl Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Memphis (6-6), Utah State (6-6)

Spread: Memphis (-7.5) | Moneyline: Memphis (-310), Utah State (+245) | Total: 60.5

Memphis will be tough to stop offensively in this matchup, knowing very well that their quarterback Seth Henigan is a duel threat and can beat you with both his arm and legs. Not only is he talented on his own, but he also has multiple weapons to throw the football to, so it could be difficult for the Aggies to stay competitive in this matchup.

Utah State has struggled this season on defense and has consistently allowed over 30 points per game, which continued to increase down the stretch. The offense the Tigers have put forth has been extremely consistent, aligning with them sitting as 7.5-point favorites in this matchup. Money has been flowing toward the Tigers to cover the number, which isn’t surprising considering the Aggies’ 4-8 record against the spread, compared to Memphis sitting at 6-6. Lay the points with the Tigers here, and don’t look back.

Looking toward the total, the line is currently set at 60.5, and there’s undoubtedly some variance that could play out in this contest. The Tigers’ defense has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride this season, so it’s a crap shoot to which unit will show up for this bowl game. The over has hit in eight of 12 Tigers games, while seven of the Aggies’ 12 games have gone under the mark. Still, the Aggies’ offense did look more competent down the stretch, which could lead to them performing above expectations. As a result, siding with the offenses here and the over is the direction bettors should lean in.

Memphis Tigers Insights:

Memphis has allowed rushes of 10 or more yards on just 1 of 21 carries (5%) on 3rd and long this season — tied for 2nd best in FBS ; Average: 18%

on just 1 of 21 carries (5%) — ; Memphis Skill Players have 19 receptions for 20 or more yards in close and late situations since last season — 5th most among FBS Teams

— Javon Ivory (MEM) has 16 receptions on 21 targets (76% Reception Pct) on 3rd down this season — 5th best among FBS Receivers ; Average: 56%

— ; Asa Martin (MEM) has 5 first down receptions in close and late situations since last season — tied for 9th most among FBS Running Backs

— Memphis Skill Players have 950 receiving yards on 3rd down this season — 2nd most among FBS Teams

Utah State Aggies Insights: