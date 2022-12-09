How Dan Campbell Reacted To Lions Being Favorites Vs. Vikings 'I don't really know how to respond to that' by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

One of the marquee games on the Week 14 Sunday slate is the Vikings traveling to take on the Lions.

It’s a notable game because Minnesota is a consensus two-point underdog against Detroit even though the former is 10-2 and the latter is 5-7 heading into Week 14. Respected bettors have hammered the Lions to get them up to this point, but is the team buying into the hype?

“We can’t bet,” Campbell told reporters, per team-provided video. “That’s illegal. I’d get banned for life from this league. So since we can’t bet, it has no bearing on us.”

When it was pointed out how it’s the first time in the Super Bowl era a 10-2 is an underdog to a 5-7 team, Campbell added: “I don’t really know how to respond to that. I’m shocked by that, but all those things don’t matter. Point spread, favored, this team finds ways to win, and if we’re not ready to go, and we don’t handle our business — it’s going to take every one of us, coaches and players, to win this game. That’s what I do know, because they got plenty over there. A team that finds ways to win, those are dangerous teams.”

There are split opinions on whether the Lions are deserving favorites. Despite their 10 wins, the Vikings are 6-5-1 against the spread, and the Lions, who were a popular preseason bet, are 8-4 ATS despite their 5-7 record.

There’s a reason why teams play the games, and opinions will be answered on Sunday in what promises to be an enticing matchup.