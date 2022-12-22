Jaguars Now AFC South Betting Favorites by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Clawing their way out of last year’s debacle that was Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) could host a playoff game in 2023. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jaguars are now betting favorites to capture the AFC South Division at -145 odds.

The news comes in the wake of the ankle injury suffered by Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which is expected to sideline the 34-year-old for the remainder of the season. Tennessee remains a game up on Jacksonville for first place but has dropped four in a row. The Titans will have to rely on third-round rookie QB Malik Willis, who has looked shaky in his two starts this season.

A significant reason for the Jags’ improved play has been the performance of sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has responded well to new head coach Doug Pederson, throwing for 1,445 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception over the past five weeks.

Winners of two straight, the Jags will look to make it three in a row when they battle the New York Jets in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football.