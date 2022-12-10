Panthers' Spencer Knight Missed Thursday's Game Due to an Illness by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Spencer Knight missed the game Thursday for the Florida Panthers due to an illness, the Panthers’ official website reports.

Captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup tonight, per Coach Maurice.



Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net.



Radko Gudas, Patric Hornqvist, Spencer Knight (non-COVID illness), and Anton Lundell (non-COVID illness) all will not play tonight. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 8, 2022

The Panthers have not announced how long they expect Knight to be out. We know that the illness is not COVID-19, so Knight could play as soon as this weekend when the Panthers have back-to-back games in Tampa Bay versus the Lightning and then at home versus the Seattle Kraken.

Knight is in a battle with Sergei Bobrovsky to see who will be the starting goaltender for the team. Bobrovsky may have the larger contract and track record, but Knight has been the more consistent player. This could be a battle that goes on all season long, as the Panthers may just elect to go with the hot goalie on a nightly basis.