Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25
Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|+2
|-108
|O 228
|-110
|+112
|Current
|+3
|-110
|231.5
|-112
|+126
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-2
|-112
|U 228
|-110
|-132
|Current
|-3
|-110
|231.5
|-108
|-148
Projected Lineups:
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|28.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
|3.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|17.6 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|15.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|8.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Landry Shamet
|8.5 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|17.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|17.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Bones Hyland
|13.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Dec 23
|MEM
|+2.0
|226.0
|125-100
|Tue, Dec 20
|WAS
|-7.5
|223.5
|113-110
|Mon, Dec 19
|LAL
|-11.0
|224.5
|130-104
|Sat, Dec 17
|NO
|-3.0
|227.5
|118-114
|Thu, Dec 15
|LAC
|-6.5
|218.0
|111-95
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Dec 23
|POR
|-5.5
|233.5
|120-107
|Tue, Dec 20
|MEM
|+1.0
|235.5
|105-91
|Sun, Dec 18
|CHA
|-9.0
|235.0
|119-115
|Fri, Dec 16
|LAL
|-1.5
|238.0
|126-108
|Wed, Dec 14
|WAS
|-11.5
|224.5
|141-128
Betting Insights:
- The Phoenix Suns are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- The Phoenix Suns are 7-3 (.700) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021