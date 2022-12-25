Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25
Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2   -108   O 228   -110   +112  
 Current +3   -110   231.5   -112   +126  
Denver Nuggets  Open -2   -112   U 228   -110   -132  
 Current -3   -110   231.5   -108   -148  
Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   28.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   17.6 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Landry Shamet   8.5 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   17.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   13.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110
Mon, Dec 19 LAL -11.0 224.5 130-104
Sat, Dec 17 NO -3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 LAC -6.5 218.0 111-95

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 POR -5.5 233.5 120-107
Tue, Dec 20 MEM +1.0 235.5 105-91
Sun, Dec 18 CHA -9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 LAL -1.5 238.0 126-108
Wed, Dec 14 WAS -11.5 224.5 141-128
Betting Insights:
  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 7-3 (.700) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

