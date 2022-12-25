Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25

Date: 12/25/2022 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +2 -108 O 228 -110 +112 Current +3 -110 231.5 -112 +126 Denver Nuggets Open -2 -112 U 228 -110 -132 Current -3 -110 231.5 -108 -148

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. SG Devin Booker 28.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 2. PG Chris Paul 12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists 3. C Deandre Ayton 17.6 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 4. SF Mikal Bridges 15.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. SF Torrey Craig 8.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SG Landry Shamet 8.5 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists Denver Nuggets 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 17.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 17.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Bruce Brown 11.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists 6. PG Bones Hyland 13.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100 Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110 Mon, Dec 19 LAL -11.0 224.5 130-104 Sat, Dec 17 NO -3.0 227.5 118-114 Thu, Dec 15 LAC -6.5 218.0 111-95 Last 5 Against The Spread: Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Dec 23 POR -5.5 233.5 120-107 Tue, Dec 20 MEM +1.0 235.5 105-91 Sun, Dec 18 CHA -9.0 235.0 119-115 Fri, Dec 16 LAL -1.5 238.0 126-108 Wed, Dec 14 WAS -11.5 224.5 141-128