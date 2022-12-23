Rams DT Aaron Donald Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Broncos by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Brofter.

Rams ruled out DT Aaron Donald for Sunday?s game vs. Denver, and HC Sean McVay said it?s unlikely he will play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

Schefter reports that head coach Sean McVay indicated that it looks like we have seen the last of Donald this season. After ponding retirement and winning the Super Bowl a season ago, it wouldn’t be entirely shocking to see him hang it up with the nine-time Pro Bowler turning 32 this offseason.

In 2022, Donald has tallied 49 combined tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections in 11 starts. We will continue to see more snaps from second-year defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, who looks to make his fourth straight start on Sunday in Donald’s place.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are three-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.