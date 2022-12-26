Rams HC Sean McVay Praises QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's Been Outstanding' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Following a dominant 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos Sunday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offered high praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield. When asked if Mayfield has been good or better than expected upon his arrival in California, McVay said:

“I think probably better. But you guys know I was always a fan of him, and I think he’s played really well. And you’ve got to think about too what he’s done to come in here and be able to play around a lot of guys too that haven’t been here, and to be able to lead the charge today. Just an incredible effort…He has been outstanding.”

Mayfield, who joined the Rams just three weeks ago following his release from the Carolina Panthers, completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“Coming off the Monday night game and not really playing well on offense, and obviously, I was frustrated with how I played,” said Mayfield. “And for us to play a complete game like that, that speaks volumes.”

Mayfield, an impending free agent, has led LA to a 2-1 record in his three appearances, appearing confident in McVay’s system. Re-upping with the Rams, even in a backup role to QB1 Matthew Stafford, would thus make sense for both sides.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams as +7 road underdogs on the spread and +275 on the moneyline for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.