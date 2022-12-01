Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Back at Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) was back to practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returned to practice Thursday.



Jackson did not finish Wednesday’s practice because of a quadriceps injury.



On Thursday, he missed the first 15 minutes of individual drills before jogging out to the field. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2022

This comes after Jackson left practice early on Wednesday after suffering a quad injury. It’s likely that he was just receiving some extra treatment before practice to explain why he was 15 minutes late to practice today. He may not be at full health, but it’d be a surprise not to see him out there on Sunday. Jackson and the Ravens will certainly need him as they look to remain atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals also at 7-4 within the division.

In 2022, Jackson has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 starts. He has also attempted 111 rushes for 755 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.