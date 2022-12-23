Rob Gronkowski Contacted Buccaneers Back in November by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in November about returning to the team.

The 33-year-old expressed some interest in returning to the team around Thanksgiving. The team offered him a chance to get back into game shape by signing with the practice squad but were reportedly willing to place him on the active roster. Gronkowski chose to remain retired and is now ruling out any chance of returning this year.

On FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show, he stated, “I’m not playing this year. I can’t tell you what I’m doing next year or the year after. You never know.”

In 2021, Gronkowski made 55 receptions on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 starts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eight-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.