Rondale Moore didn't Practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore couldn’t practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports.

#AZCardinals had a walkthrough today. Hop is OK. Murphy remains DNP, as does Moore. pic.twitter.com/HftFbQlLot — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 9, 2022

Moore missed the Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers due to a groin injury. The Cardinals hoped that the bye in Week 13 would have given Moore the extra time to heal, but that may not be the case. The good news is that the Cardinals play Monday night versus the New England Patriots, giving Moore an extra day to get on the practice field. However, it would be hard to imagine Moore playing Monday if he cannot practice in any fashion Saturday.

DeAndre Hopkins, who missed practice Thursday due to an illness, did practice Friday and is expected to play Monday.