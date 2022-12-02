Steelers LB T.J. Watt Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Emily Giangreco of WTAE.

Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and T.J. Watt (ribs) are both QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game.



Ahkello Witherspoon is OUT



Najee Harris was limited today but told us he's ready to go for Sunday.

Watt is just three weeks after returning from a torn pectoral and is now continuing to nurse a rib ailment. If Pittsburgh wants any chance at a late-season push for the postseason, they’ll need Watt on the defensive end. The Steelers would love to have him out there this week as they face the Atlanta Falcons, who boast the league’s fifth-best rushing offense at 4.9 yards per carry this year.

In 2022, Watt has 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble in four starts. Keep an eye out for any updates on Watt heading into the weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.