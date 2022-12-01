What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

There’s lots of high-caliber talent on this version of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but with two losses on their resume, it’s hard to see them making the College Football Playoff.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Utah State 55-0 Sept. 10 at Texas 20-19 Sept. 17 vs. LA-Monroe 63-7 Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt 55-3 Oct. 1 at Arkansas 49-26 Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M 24-20 Oct. 15 at Tennessee 52-49 Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State 30-6 Nov. 5 at LSU 32-31 Nov. 12 at. Ole Miss 30-24 Nov.19 vs. Austin Peay 34-0 Nov. 26 vs. Auburn 49-27

2022 Record: 10-2

You don’t often see many close games on the Alabama Crimson Tide’s schedule when you go box score hunting through November. You can make a realistic case that if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t get hurt early in the team’s loss to Alabama, the Longhorns would have come out on top in that matchup.

It hasn’t been your prototypical season for Nick Saban, which could be his final as head coach of the Crimson Tide. You’re seeing an Alabama roster that is as talented as any the program has put out there, but something hasn’t clicked against some of their biggest rivals. That was evident when the team dropped a close decision to the visiting LSU Tigers. There were multiple occasions in the game where the Crimson Tide could have finished the job, but they haven’t been able to do that in big spots this season. That’s a massive reason they have two losses and are outside the playoff picture.

‘Bama picked up another signature victory when they visited Ole Miss, taking the contest 30-24. It was an impressive performance and one that helped the team move up the College Football Playoff rankings.

There are no more resume-building wins left on the table for Alabama, which saw them defeat Austin Peay on November 19, 34-0. As nice as that win is, it doesn’t help make a case for the Crimson Tide.

Even though it likely won’t help their overall standing with the College Football Playoff committee, the Crimson Tide took care of business and knocked around the Auburn Tigers 49-27 in their final regular season game.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 6 7 AP Top 25 6 8 Coaches Poll 6 7

The fifth College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Crimson Tide listed as No. 7 in the country. There’s a lot of talent on this team, and the committee always loves having chatter about Alabama in these rankings disputes.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+8000)

Despite having two losses on their resume, the Alabama Crimson Tide are one of six teams still on the FanDuel Sportsbook with National Championship odds. With their regular season officially over and the Crimson Tide not qualifying for the SEC Championship Game, they’ll be left at home watching and hoping for USC and TCU losses in their conference championship games. Alabama currently are long shots to win the National Championship at +8000.