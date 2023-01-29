49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out of NFC Championship Game by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The San Francisco 49ers were just starting to hit their stride in the backfield.

The NFC West Champions spent most of the season without their star running back, Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell appeared in only five regular season games, returning toward the end of the campaign. But his reappearance was only temporary as the second-year pro has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, as noted by the team’s official Twitter account, Christian McCaffrey is active on Sunday.

The Niners’ backfield duo has looked good over the past couple of weeks. McCaffrey and Mitchell combined for 108 all-purpose yards against the Dallas Cowboys last week, which was lower than the 163 they put up against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.

Now, McCaffrey will be charged with carving up an Eagles defense that allows the fewest yards per game in the NFL.

The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook continues to fluctuate. The 49ers are hovering around the field goal mark, currently priced as +2.5 underdogs against Philadelphia.