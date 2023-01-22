Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds: Where Patriots Land On Board For what it's worth, Bill Belichick loves Rodgers by Adam London 1 hours ago

As much as Patriots fans don’t want to hear it, the idea of Tom Brady returning to New England this NFL offseason is pretty far-fetched.

But what if Bill Belichick and company pursued a different Hall of Fame quarterback this offseason?

Oddsmakers believe Foxboro, Mass. is one of the more likely landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly could be traded by the Green Bay Packers this spring. As of Sunday morning, the Patriots have the fifth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be Rodgers’ team for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Here’s a rundown of the top 10:

Green Bay Packers (-125)

Las Vegas Raiders (+550)

New York Jets (+750)

San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

New England Patriots (+1200)

Indianapolis Colts (+1500)

Miami Dolphins (+1500)

Tennessee Titans (+1500)

New Orleans Saints (+1500)

Washington Commanders (+1800)

DraftKings’ board is pretty much in lockstep with a report Sunday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who listed the Raiders, Jets, 49ers and Titans as potential Rodgers suitors. Rodgers reportedly isn’t interested in joining a rebuilding team, and all of those teams realistically could make a playoff run next season with the four-time MVP behind center.

As for the Patriots, New England fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes about the hypothetical of Rodgers replacing Mac Jones. Although Belichick has a great deal of admiration for the legendary signal-caller, history suggests the Patriots wouldn’t be interested in doing all of the leg work that would be necessary for a Rodgers blockbuster.

The most likely outcome next fall is Rodgers throwing passes at Lambeau Field. But until the 39-year-old is pot committed to the Packers, the football community will continue to run wild with theories about new homes for Rodgers.