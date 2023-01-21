NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade From Packers ‘Very Real Scenario’

There will be a lot of NFL quarterbacks looking for a new home this offseason. Might Aaron Rodgers be among them?

Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers has been questioned (with good reason) the last few seasons. But the QB noted ahead of the 2022 campaign that he would definitely retire as a member of the Pack after signing a contract extension last March.

But after a disappointing season where the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, could Green Bay look to trade Rodgers?

“This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’ future is the subject of much speculation,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “NFL Countdown” on Saturday. “But make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers probably will not like. The issue here would be the $110 million left on his contract, and which team could afford it. But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded.”

Rodgers has gotten everything he wanted while with the Packers — a new coach, new weapons, etc. — and still has been a disappointment but won’t admit that he could be the problem.

Of course, Rodgers, who turned 39 last month, could retire after one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. There’s been no indication which way he’s leaning, though he did tell Jameson Williams after the Packers’ final regular season game against the Detroit Liions that he was going to keep his jersey and not swap it.

Maybe it’s time for Green Bay to transition to Jordan Love, who did show flashes of promise when he was on the field, and move on from the QB who’s only brought the organization one Super Bowl title in 18 seasons.