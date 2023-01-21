Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21
Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -1.5   -108   O 228.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -110   228.5   -112   -120  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -112   U 228.5   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -110   228.5   -108   +102  
Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. PG  Marcus Smart   11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
3. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. C  Robert Williams III   8.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   9.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.1 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   17.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 GS -6.5 242.0 121-118
Mon, Jan 16 CHA -8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 CHA -8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 BKN -1.0 225.5 109-98
Wed, Jan 11 NO -9.0 230.0 125-114

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 MIN -4.5 234.0 128-126
Tue, Jan 17 MIL +1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121
Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103
Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114
Betting Insights:
  • The Boston Celtics are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 9-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road over their last 9 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors over their last 19 games
  • The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road off a win
