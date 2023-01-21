Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023 Time: 05:00 PM Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics Open -1.5 -108 O 228.5 -110 -118 Current -1.5 -110 228.5 -112 -120 Toronto Raptors Open +1.5 -112 U 228.5 -110 +100 Current +1.5 -110 228.5 -108 +102

Boston Celtics Projected Lineups: 1. SF Jaylen Brown 26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 2. PG Marcus Smart 11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 3. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 4. C Robert Williams III 8.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SG Derrick White 9.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists Toronto Raptors 1. PF Pascal Siakam 25.1 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 18.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 3. SF Scottie Barnes 15.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists 4. SF OG Anunoby 17.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. SG Gary Trent Jr. 18.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. PF Precious Achiuwa 8.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Jan 19 GS -6.5 242.0 121-118 Mon, Jan 16 CHA -8.5 231.0 130-118 Sat, Jan 14 CHA -8.0 232.5 122-106 Thu, Jan 12 BKN -1.0 225.5 109-98 Wed, Jan 11 NO -9.0 230.0 125-114 Last 5 Against The Spread: Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Jan 19 MIN -4.5 234.0 128-126 Tue, Jan 17 MIL +1.5 222.0 130-122 Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121 Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103 Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114