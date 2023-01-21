Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21
Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-1.5
|-108
|O 228.5
|-110
|-118
|Current
|-1.5
|-110
|228.5
|-112
|-120
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|+1.5
|-112
|U 228.5
|-110
|+100
|Current
|+1.5
|-110
|228.5
|-108
|+102
Projected Lineups:
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|4.
|C
|Robert Williams III
|8.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Derrick White
|9.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|25.1 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|18.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|15.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|17.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|18.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Precious Achiuwa
|8.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Jan 19
|GS
|-6.5
|242.0
|121-118
|Mon, Jan 16
|CHA
|-8.5
|231.0
|130-118
|Sat, Jan 14
|CHA
|-8.0
|232.5
|122-106
|Thu, Jan 12
|BKN
|-1.0
|225.5
|109-98
|Wed, Jan 11
|NO
|-9.0
|230.0
|125-114
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Jan 19
|MIN
|-4.5
|234.0
|128-126
|Tue, Jan 17
|MIL
|+1.5
|222.0
|130-122
|Mon, Jan 16
|NY
|+2.0
|219.0
|123-121
|Sat, Jan 14
|ATL
|-7.5
|232.0
|114-103
|Thu, Jan 12
|CHA
|-7.5
|229.5
|124-114
Betting Insights:
- The Boston Celtics are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
- The Boston Celtics are 9-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road over their last 9 games
- The Boston Celtics are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors over their last 19 games
- The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road off a win