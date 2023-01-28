Evander Kane Returned to Practice Friday for the Edmonton Oilers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Evander Kane returned to practice Friday for the Edmonton Oilers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Evander Kane back with the team and taking part in practice. Stuart Skinner working in the starter?s net today. pic.twitter.com/rlVbnFRkTL — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) January 27, 2023

Kane had missed the Oilers’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday as he had to be in San Jose for a court hearing on his bankruptcy case. Kane is expected to play Saturday versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane was a bit of a controversial signing by the Oilers during the offseason. He had a fantastic playoff run with the Oilers last season and is one of the better power forwards in the game, but the argument was made that the Oilers would’ve been better off spending that money on an upgrade on defense. In the end, the Oilers decided to go with the additional offense as already one of the better offensive teams in the NHL, with two of the top players in the league, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.