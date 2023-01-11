How Carlos Correa Deal Affected Mets, Twins World Series Odds Correa reportedly passed his physical Wednesday by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

Carlos Correa appears to be closer to a return to the Twins.

The All-Star shortstop reportedly passed his physical, and Minnesota is set to make his deal official Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Correa intends to sign a six-year, $200 million deal after his agreements with the Giants and the Mets fell apart. New York reportedly tried to salvage a deal before the Twins swooped in.

San Francisco missed out on Correa and Aaron Judge in free agency, and the Mets still have a strong roster, but the Correa deal signaled a huge victory for team owner Steve Cohen.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Mets a slight dip in their World Series odds, with it going down from +700 to +750. This means a $100 bet Wednesday would pay out $850.

New York still is the favorite to come out of the National League, but it isn’t as strong as it potentially could have been with Correa.

The Twins face a tough road in the American League, but their World Series odds boosted from +6500 to +4500. This means a $100 bet on Minnesota would pay out $4,600.

The Correa saga was one of the most fascinating stories of the Major League Baseball offseason, and it appears it will come to a close with a third option for the shortstop getting a deal finalized.