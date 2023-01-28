Jeff McNeil Signs Contract Extension with Mets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Mets signed Jeff McNeil to a contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

BREAKING: National League batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets are in agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract extension, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. It includes a fifth-year club option that could take value to $63.75 million — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2023

The new contract is for four years and $50 million. New York and owner Steve Cohen have not been shy about spending money this season, and McNeil is just the latest beneficiary of Cohen’s deep pockets. The Mets value that McNeil can play quite a few different positions, allowing the team to have an easier time regarding roster construction.

The Mets could be in a battle royale this season to see who wins the National League East. This is a division with the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost in the World Series last season, and the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series the year before. However, the Mets are still the favorites to win the NL East this season at +135.