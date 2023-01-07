Joe Flacco will Start for the New York Jets on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets on Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Joe Flacco is starting Sunday for the Jets, per source. Zach Wilson is No. 2. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 6, 2023

This comes as a bit of a surprise. The Jets’ collapse over the second half of the season has seen them eliminated from playoff contention. The team states they haven’t given up on Zach Wilson at quarterback but starting Flacco here may say otherwise.

Mike White stated Friday that he has five broken ribs, four suffered versus the Buffalo Bills during the Week 14 loss, and just can’t play Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins. Flacco will be without several starters on the offensive line and may look more like a tackling dummy on Sunday.