LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22

Date: 01/22/2023 Time: 02:30 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open +2 -112 O 224.5 -108 +108 Current +2 -110 222 -110 +106 Dallas Mavericks Open -2 -108 U 224.5 -112 -126 Current -2 -110 222 -110 -124

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 20.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 2. SF Paul George 23.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 3. C Ivica Zubac 10.3 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. SF Norman Powell 16.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. PG Reggie Jackson 11.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 6. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 13.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists 2. SG Spencer Dinwiddie 16.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 4. C Dwight Powell 6.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 6. SG Josh Green 7.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126 Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103 Tue, Jan 17 PHI -1.5 224.0 120-110 Sun, Jan 15 HOU -10.0 220.5 121-100 Fri, Jan 13 DEN -4.5 222.0 115-103 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Jan 20 MIA +2.0 218.5 115-90 Wed, Jan 18 ATL -2.5 232.0 130-122 Sun, Jan 15 POR +9.0 223.0 140-123 Sat, Jan 14 POR +4.0 226.0 136-119 Thu, Jan 12 LAL -2.5 236.5 119-115