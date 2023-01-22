LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

3 hours ago

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22
Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 02:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +2   -112   O 224.5   -108   +108  
 Current +2   -110   222   -110   +106  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -2   -108   U 224.5   -112   -126  
 Current -2   -110   222   -110   -124  
Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   20.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Dwight Powell   6.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Josh Green   7.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126
Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103
Tue, Jan 17 PHI -1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 HOU -10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 DEN -4.5 222.0 115-103

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 MIA +2.0 218.5 115-90
Wed, Jan 18 ATL -2.5 232.0 130-122
Sun, Jan 15 POR +9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 POR +4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 LAL -2.5 236.5 119-115
Betting Insights:
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road over their last 14 games
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related