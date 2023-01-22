LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 02:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|LA Clippers
|Open
|+2
|-112
|O 224.5
|-108
|+108
|Current
|+2
|-110
|222
|-110
|+106
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|-2
|-108
|U 224.5
|-112
|-126
|Current
|-2
|-110
|222
|-110
|-124
Projected Lineups:
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|20.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Paul George
|23.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|3.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|10.3 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Norman Powell
|16.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Reggie Jackson
|11.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|13.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|33.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|13.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|4.
|C
|Dwight Powell
|6.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|8.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Josh Green
|7.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Jan 20
|SA
|-7.5
|231.0
|131-126
|Wed, Jan 18
|UTA
|+8.5
|229.5
|126-103
|Tue, Jan 17
|PHI
|-1.5
|224.0
|120-110
|Sun, Jan 15
|HOU
|-10.0
|220.5
|121-100
|Fri, Jan 13
|DEN
|-4.5
|222.0
|115-103
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Jan 20
|MIA
|+2.0
|218.5
|115-90
|Wed, Jan 18
|ATL
|-2.5
|232.0
|130-122
|Sun, Jan 15
|POR
|+9.0
|223.0
|140-123
|Sat, Jan 14
|POR
|+4.0
|226.0
|136-119
|Thu, Jan 12
|LAL
|-2.5
|236.5
|119-115
Betting Insights:
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2021/2022
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road over their last 14 games