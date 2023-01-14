Matthew Stafford to Return to the Los Angeles Rams Next Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to keep Matthew Stafford on the roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Now that Sean McVay has decided to return to the Rams for 2023, Matthew Stafford will be next. The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford?s 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary – a combined $62 million guaranteed – by the third day of the league year.https://t.co/9zLMCEDDB9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2023

Stafford only played nine games this season before being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. There was some thought that the Rams may start new next season with a different quarterback and head coach, but once Sean McVay announced that he would return, it made sense for Stafford to come back.

The question might now be, how long can Stafford remain the starting QB for the Rams? He has dealt with multiple injuries over the past few years, including a thumb injury, elbow tendinitis, and now a spinal cord contusion.

The Rams are sitting home this winter watching the playoffs, just like the rest of us. They can see their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, make their Super Bowl run. The 49ers are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at +500 for the best odds to represent the NFC in Arizona this February.