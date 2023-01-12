NFL Wild-Card Weekend Prop Bets: Five Wagers To Consider Austin Ekeler might be our favorite bet of the weekend by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Six games over three days make up the NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” and bettors certainly will be tuning in to see how their respective postseason wagers and futures bets unfold.

In addition to picking on the side and total, which you can find on NESN’s “The Spread,” there are a handful of enticing prop bets to consider.

Here are five of those props that we’re heavily considering with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

(-9.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:30 p.m. ET

George Kittle Over 43.5 receiving yards (-120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has leaned on Kittle a lot since taking over as the starter in Week 14. Since that point, Kittle has 22 receptions on 32 targets for 293 yards and seven (!) touchdowns. Kittle now will have the benefit of going up one of the league’s worst defenses against tight ends. Seattle allowed the second-most yards to players at the position, an average of 65.6 per game. The Seahawks also have allowed the seventh-most touchdowns to tight ends (eight), and given Kittle’s recent scoring surge that presents another enticing wager at +140.

(-2.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Austin Ekeler Over 36.5 receiving yards (-115, DraftKings)

This might be our favorite prop of the weekend. Ekeler has a favorable matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards to running backs this season. Jacksonville also has allowed the second-most receptions to players at the position. Running backs averaged 48 yards receiving on 6.3 catches per game against the Jaguars, and Ekeler might just be the best pass-catching option in the league. Of note, he had 48 yards receiving against the Jaguars in Week 3. Given that Ekeler to score a touchdown is a bit rich (-160), his receiving total feels more profitable.

Keenan Allen anytime touchdown (+135, DraftKings)

In addition to their troubles against running backs, Jacksonville also was liable to give up touchdowns in the red zone (24th in NFL). The Jaguars allowed the fourth-most touchdowns to receivers (18) this season. And given the uncertainty around injured wideout Mike Williams, Allen presents a viable wager. He’ll compete with Ekeler at the goal line and even tight end Gerald Everett in the red zone, but perhaps Allen’s two touchdowns in Week 18 portray a positive trend.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

(-13) Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Josh Allen Over 22.5 completions (-105, DraftKings)

It’s possible the Bills run away with this to the point Allen has his second-half passing attempts limited. However, it’s impossible not to note that the Dolphins have allowed the second-most completions to quarterbacks this season (24.5 per game). And while Allen has eclipsed this number just seven times in 16 regular-season games, two of those seven came against the Dolphins in a pair of three-point final verdicts. Five of the other nine quarterbacks with a completion prop listed either tie or eclipse the over/under 22.5 for Allen, which is notable given we’re talking about the best signal-caller to take the field this weekend.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

(-2.5) Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.

Mike Evans anytime touchdown (+150, DraftKings)

Evans did not score a touchdown from Week 5 to Week 16, which was rather surprising. The Buccaneers wideout couldn’t get on the same page as quarterback Tom Brady, something Brady took blame for given an inability to hit Evans when open. However, a three-touchdown day in Week 17 might have helped catapult the pair’s connection. (Evans didn’t play in Week 18.) And they’ll go against an injury-hindered Cowboys secondary that has allowed the single-most touchdowns to wideouts (22) this season.