NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two teams looking to find more consistency of late are set to collide tonight, with the New York Islanders visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

To say it’s been an underwhelming start to the new year for the Islanders would be an understatement, while the Maple Leafs haven’t shown their full potential either. New York has posted a 2-5-3 record over their past ten games, while the Maple Leafs are sitting at 5-3-2 over that same sample size. After a really strong start to the season, the Islanders now find themselves outside the playoff picture looking in, while the Maple Leafs sit comfortably in second in the Atlantic division.

These teams have already met once this season, which saw the Islanders pick up a 3-2 victory at the end of November. A lot has changed since then, but these teams are playing a similar hockey brand, which should make things interesting tonight.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin, while the Maple Leafs should do the same with Ilya Samsonov. The Islanders netminder has posted a 15-15-4 record, paired with a .924 save percentage, while Samsonov is sitting at 14-4-2, along with a .919 save percentage. Even with the Maple Leafs goaltender’s strong numbers, it’s hard not to give Sorokin an edge in goal.

The Islanders might not be playing good hockey at the moment, but this matchup should play favorably for them. It’s a game they’ll undoubtedly be able to get up for, while they’ve also already proven they can take down this Maple Leafs team. Knowing that, there’s some definite value in backing the visitors to break out of their slump at +190 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (+190)

When these teams collided earlier this year, the game played out exactly how you’d think it would, with five combined goals and a tight-checking battle. The total for tonight is set at six, with the over priced at -105, while the under is coming in at -115. Over the Islanders past five games, two have seen six or more goals scored, while the Maple Leafs have also seen that transpire in two games. With two teams that both sit in the top ten of the NHL in goals allowed per game, there’s value in expecting another lower-scoring affair in this contest.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-115)

Offense certainly hasn’t been the calling card for the New York Islanders, which has seen them be more centered around creating offense by committee. A player that should thrive in this type of environment tonight is Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who brings the playing style to the table that should help create offense in this matchup. The Islanders forward has already tallied 27 points this season and has shown his offensive upside at times. With an extremely juice price of +360 to score tonight, the Isles center is primed to find the back of the net in this matchup.

Best Prop: Jean-Gabriel Pageau to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+360)