Padres' Fernando Tatis Cleared to Resume Baseball Activities
Fernando Tatis has been cleared to start baseball activities for the San Diego Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activity this weekend: https://t.co/4jQyATX5zQ— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 6, 2023
Tatis has been making news for the past year for the wrong reasons. He was suspended after testing positive for using performance-enhancing drugs and won’t be able to return for the first 20 games of the 2023 season. The talented shortstop also underwent surgery on both his wrist and shoulder last fall. He has recovered from those surgeries and will be available to the Padres when spring training starts next month.
The Padres are still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers in both the National League West and as the favorite to represent the National League in the World Series. San Diego sits at +1000 to go to the series, trailing only the New York Mets at +650 and Dodgers at +750. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.