Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21
Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|O N/A
|N/A
|-156
|Current
|-3.5
|-110
|N/A
|N/A
|-158
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|U N/A
|N/A
|+132
|Current
|+3.5
|-110
|N/A
|N/A
|+134
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|16.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|9.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.8 Points, 12.6 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DeAaron Fox
|24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|15.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|15.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|12.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Malik Monk
|13.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Jan 19
|POR
|-1.5
|235.0
|105-95
|Tue, Jan 17
|LAC
|+1.5
|224.0
|120-110
|Sun, Jan 15
|LAL
|-5.5
|235.0
|113-112
|Sat, Jan 14
|UTA
|-6.0
|232.0
|118-117
|Thu, Jan 12
|OKC
|-9.5
|234.0
|133-114
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Jan 20
|OKC
|-5.5
|244.5
|118-113
|Wed, Jan 18
|LAL
|+2.5
|244.0
|116-111
|Sun, Jan 15
|SA
|-6.5
|246.5
|132-119
|Fri, Jan 13
|HOU
|-9.5
|238.0
|139-114
|Wed, Jan 11
|HOU
|-9.0
|236.0
|135-115
Betting Insights:
- The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021