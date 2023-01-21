Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open -3.5 -110 O N/A N/A -156 Current -3.5 -110 N/A N/A -158 Sacramento Kings Open +3.5 -110 U N/A N/A +132 Current +3.5 -110 N/A N/A +134

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Lineups: 1. C Joel Embiid 33.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 16.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. PG DeAnthony Melton 10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 9.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists Sacramento Kings 1. C Domantas Sabonis 18.8 Points, 12.6 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 3. SF Harrison Barnes 15.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SG Kevin Huerter 15.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. PF Keegan Murray 12.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. SG Malik Monk 13.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Jan 19 POR -1.5 235.0 105-95 Tue, Jan 17 LAC +1.5 224.0 120-110 Sun, Jan 15 LAL -5.5 235.0 113-112 Sat, Jan 14 UTA -6.0 232.0 118-117 Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114 Last 5 Against The Spread: Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Jan 20 OKC -5.5 244.5 118-113 Wed, Jan 18 LAL +2.5 244.0 116-111 Sun, Jan 15 SA -6.5 246.5 132-119 Fri, Jan 13 HOU -9.5 238.0 139-114 Wed, Jan 11 HOU -9.0 236.0 135-115