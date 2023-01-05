Rams HC Sean McVay: 2022 Season “A Professional Failure” by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s been a season to forget for the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who, at 5-11, have fallen well short of expectations. In fact, LA’s 11 losses are the most by a defending champ in NFL history.

Head coach Sean McVay took ownership of the team’s struggles, saying:

â€œThis year has been, in my opinion, from just what I can control, a professional failure,â€ said McVay. â€œAnd that’s been humbling, it’s been challenging. It’s revealed some things I wouldn’t have known about myself that you have to be able to deal with and acknowledge accordingly. But if you do it the right way, I do believe you can be stronger. But I think every experience you can learn from, some might be good, some might be bad.â€

In McVay’s defense, the Rams have been riddled with injuries, including losing star wideout Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford. That said, LA’s lack of draft capital has severely hindered its depth, and McVay and general manager Les Snead have their work cut out for them to improve the roster in the offseason.

The Rams close out the regular season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, where McVay’s group is currently +6.5 underdogs on the spread and +230 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.