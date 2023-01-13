Rams HC Sean McVay to Return in 2023 by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the organization that he will be returning for the 2023 season, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 13, 2023

What an odd series of events for McVay. Reports came out over the past week that McVay was considering stepping down from the team for various reasons as the Rams face an uphill rebuild just 11 months following their Super Bowl victory. It was met with controversy across social media as many saw it as McVay mortgaging the team’s future and not wanting to pay the price. He’ll now be back for the rebuild as the Rams seem to have a long way to go to get back to respectability in the NFL with an aging roster, and few draft picks.

McVay has a 60-38 career record as a head coach in the NFL. He will be entering his seventh season as the Rams’ head coach.

NFL Playoff Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NFL playoffs through spreads, moneylines, totals, props, and so much more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.