Ravens RB Gus Edwards Returns to Practice on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) was back at practice today in a protective Guardian Cap.





If the Ravens want any chance of pulling off the mammoth upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it’s going to have to come on the ground with the likely absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Getting Edwards’s return to the backfield would be monumental in improving their chances of putting together an effective ground game plan for Sunday and perhaps a glimmer of hope to keep up with an explosive Cincinnati Bengals offense. Keep an eye out for his practice status on Friday.

In 2022, Edwards has attempted 87 rushes for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season. If he is unable to suit up, expect Justice Hill to continue to see some run out of the backfield.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently ten-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.