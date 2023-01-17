NFL Divisional Round Odds: 49ers, Brock Purdy Face Toughest Test Are the Purdy-led 49ers a team of destiny? by Mike Cole 46 minutes ago

And then there were eight.

The NFL playoffs got off to a surprisingly entertaining start, and the hope is that carries right into this weekend’s divisional round contests.

Despite some lopsided spreads, we saw some very good football in the wild-card round. Ironically, one of the shortest spreads — Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers — ended the week on a bit of a sleepy note, Tom Brady’s uncertain future aside.

But there’s a reason the NFL divisional round is considered by many the best weekend of football all season. We have rid the field of pretenders, and the two top-seeded teams (Kansas City, Philadelphia) return after their respective bye weeks. Add in the fact that we still get two days of games, and it’s a nice little weekend.

That excitement is in spite of the fact that not one of the four games this weekend currently has a point spread with a field goal or shorter. But in each game, there’s an argument to be made for a nail-biter. The Jaguars should be flying high after a historic comeback win as they go to Kansas City. The Giants and Eagles are bitter divisional rivals, no matter the spread. The Bengals and Bills very much have unfinished business. And the Cowboys look like a Super Bowl contender again after Monday night’s dominance, and now they go renew one of the sport’s most historic rivalries with the red-hot 49ers.

Without further ado, here are the betting lines and totals for the four NFL games this weekend based on consensus odds from the NESNBets live odds page.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-8.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 51.5

New York Giants at (-7.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 48

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at (-5) Buffalo Bills, 50.5

Dallas Cowboys at (-4) San Francisco 49ers, 46