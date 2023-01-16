Could Patriots Realistically Pursue Lamar Jackson This Offseason?

In all likelihood, Mac Jones will be back as the Patriots’ top quarterback in 2023. But if Bill Belichick, whom Jones reportedly ticked off during the season, wants to make an upgrade, could he make a run at Lamar Jackson if he becomes available?

In theory, yes, but New England fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up. And you could argue that Jackson wouldn’t even be worth the risk, given his injury history, what it would cost to get him and the increasing evidence that his own teammates believe he’s a quitter.

Jackson’s future in Baltimore is uncertain. He’s scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and the drama surrounding his decision to not play through a knee injury from Week 14 onward culminated in Jackson not traveling to Cincinnati, where the Ravens suffered a 24-17 wild-card loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. The war of words between Harbaugh, Jackson and his teammates continued after the game, with running back J.K. Dobbins saying the Ravens would’ve won if Jackson decided to play. Jackson seemingly offered his own take in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Reporters and players-turned-talking heads like Michael Vick can say what they want, but all that really matters is how Jackson, his teammates and his coaches feel about the situation. And, at the very least, a once-dream marriage now appears to be on the rocks.

What happens now is anyone’s guess. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore remains committed to Jackson and plans to offer him a long-term contract extension during the offseason. But others are convinced the Ravens will franchise-tag Jackson with the intention of trading him elsewhere. Dan Orlovsky already is calling on the Atlanta Falcons to swing a trade for the 2019 NFL MVP, who still is just 26 years old.

From @GMFB: What?s next for #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson? I visited the studio to discuss? pic.twitter.com/ax4Kc7x1oM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2023

No matter which way you slice it, it’s hard to envision the Patriots entering a possible Lamar Jackson sweepstakes.