Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Unsurprising Favorites Atop Board
Quarterbacks have won the award in nine of the last 13 Super Bowls
The once-enticing value is no longer as notable as it relates to the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting sheet with the matchup set between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles, who opened as a 1.5-point favorite after championship weekend, remain in the same position as of Tuesday morning, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page. The total remains 49.5 ahead of the NFL championship at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.
As it relates to the NFL MVP market, there are a few unsurprising favorites on the top lines with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Of note, nine of the last 13 Super Bowl MVP awards have gone to players at the position. But there remains some other interesting options, as well.
Here are the odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Jalen Hurts +110
Patrick Mahomes +130
A.J. Brown +1000
Travis Kelce +1000
Miles Sanders +2200
Devonta Smith +2500
Isiah Pacheco +3500
Haason Reddick +3500
Chris Jones +4000
Jerick McKinnon +5000
Darius Slay +6000
Dallas Goedert +6000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6000
Brandon Graham +8000
Juju Smith-Schuster +8000
Frank Clark +8000
Nick Bolton +8000
Prior to championship weekend, we noted that Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were enticing MVP bets. Both players have seen their odds slashed from 35-1 and 25-1, respectively, to where they currently stand at 10-1. Perhaps defensive standouts like Eagles’ Haason Reddick or Chiefs’ Chris Jones gain some attention, as well.
Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to keep it locked on NESNBets.com leading up to Super Bowl LVII, as there will continue to be plenty of coverage ahead of the big game.