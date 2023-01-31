Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Unsurprising Favorites Atop Board Quarterbacks have won the award in nine of the last 13 Super Bowls by Sean T. McGuire 52 minutes ago

The once-enticing value is no longer as notable as it relates to the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting sheet with the matchup set between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, who opened as a 1.5-point favorite after championship weekend, remain in the same position as of Tuesday morning, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page. The total remains 49.5 ahead of the NFL championship at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

As it relates to the NFL MVP market, there are a few unsurprising favorites on the top lines with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Of note, nine of the last 13 Super Bowl MVP awards have gone to players at the position. But there remains some other interesting options, as well.

Here are the odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Jalen Hurts +110

Patrick Mahomes +130

A.J. Brown +1000

Travis Kelce +1000

Miles Sanders +2200

Devonta Smith +2500

Isiah Pacheco +3500

Haason Reddick +3500

Chris Jones +4000

Jerick McKinnon +5000

Darius Slay +6000

Dallas Goedert +6000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6000

Brandon Graham +8000

Juju Smith-Schuster +8000

Frank Clark +8000

Nick Bolton +8000

Prior to championship weekend, we noted that Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were enticing MVP bets. Both players have seen their odds slashed from 35-1 and 25-1, respectively, to where they currently stand at 10-1. Perhaps defensive standouts like Eagles’ Haason Reddick or Chiefs’ Chris Jones gain some attention, as well.

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure to keep it locked on NESNBets.com leading up to Super Bowl LVII, as there will continue to be plenty of coverage ahead of the big game.