Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Sprained Wrist Ligament by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his right wrist.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Antetokounmpo will undergo treatment and return to the lineup once the pain subsides.

The 28-year-old was injured in the first quarter of last week’s 112-100 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo played just 20 seconds of Sunday’s All-Star Game, scoring the first basket before committing an intentional foul and taking the rest of the night off.

The two-time league MVP has been spectacular for the Bucks this season, averaging a career-high 31.8 points with 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 games.

Milwaukee, who sits second in the Eastern Conference, returns to action Friday against the Miami Heat. With Antetokounmpo unlikely to suit up, newly acquired forward Jae Crowder could enter the starting five in his debut with the organization.

