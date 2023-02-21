Bulls Expected to Shut Down PG Lonzo Ball (Knee) by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ball continues to deal with pain and discomfort in his left knee after undergoing two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus. The 25-year-old suffered the injury on January 14, 2022, and has been sidelined ever since.

Ball appeared in 35 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

A former second-overall pick of the Lakers in 2017, Ball spent two seasons in LA before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis blockbuster. After two seasons in the Big Easy, the California native was dealt to Chicago in a sign and trade during the 2021 offseason and inked a four-year, $85 million extension.

The Bulls have lost six straight games and currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record.

