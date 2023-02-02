Buy or Sell: Los Angeles Kings to Go Over 97.5 Points by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year but have challenges in a competitive Pacific Division.

LA was eliminated in the opening round against the Edmonton Oilers last season, but they gave Connor McDavid and company all they could handle. This team went out and got better in the offseason and has continued to hunt for a top-three position in the Pacific.

Let’s look into the Los Angeles Kings’ odds to post more than 97.5 points on the FanDuel Sportsbook and if there’s value in them going over or under that number.

What’s funny about this version of the Kings is that they’re playing a much different style than they were one year ago. Last season, they relied on being a stronger defensive team and their goaltending, while this time around, their offense has played a much more significant role in their overall success. The addition of star winger Kevin Fiala has helped upfront. Still, they’ve experienced disappointing play between the pipes, even if Pheonix Copley has emerged as a great story over the last couple of months.

The Kings have continued to be a team in the headlines that will be looking to add ahead of the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline. One name they’ve been associated with is Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. If the Kings can add a two-way difference-maker on the backend, their chances of exceeding their projected point increase substantially.

If the Kings don’t start playing better defensively and getting better goaltending, it’s hard to see this team putting together a second half to remember. The Kings are sitting with a projected point total of 97.5, with the over sitting at -106, while the under is priced at -120. LA is sitting with 63 points in 53 games at the All-Star break and is currently on pace for 97.47 points, precisely in line with where the current total stands.

One thing the Kings have going for them down the stretch is that they have the third projected easiest remaining schedule. There are a lot of games against bottom feeders, and although those aren’t guaranteed wins, a veteran team like Los Angeles should be able to take care of business in those games. To have the over hit, the Kings will need to pick up 35 points in their remaining 29 games, which is doable considering their second-half schedule. With the potential for the Kings to add an impactful piece ahead of the deadline and their somewhat cushy schedule, there’s value in backing the over.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Kings to go over 97.5 points