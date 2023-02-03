Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks Altercation: 'That's Who He Is' by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had some choice words for the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks after both players were ejected following a scuffle during Thursday night’s contest, which saw Brooks deliver a questionable blow to Mitchell’s groin area.

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Mitchell tossed the ball at Brooks in retaliation before shoving him along the baseline in front of the Grizzlies’ bench.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended Mitchell’s actions postgame, saying:

“That was a cheap shot in multiple ways. A guy should have the right to stand up for himself. I thought Donovan did that. I’m proud of our guys. We don’t have those guys that start s—, but we have guys who don’t run from s—, and you have to in this league.”

Brooks and Mitchell may face league punishment in the coming days.

