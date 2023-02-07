Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney: 'Definitely' Playing Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Don’t expect Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney to miss the biggest game of his NFL career.

Listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered in the AFC Championship, Toney said he would ‘definitely’ play Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the New York Giants last October, Toney has become an important part of Kansas City’s offense, adding a dynamic element that has been lacking following the loss of Tyreek Hill in the offseason. The 24-year-old’s presence is even more vital as the Chiefs will be without fellow wideout Mecole Hardman, who was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a pelvis injury.

While Toney said it wasn’t his decision to leave the Giants, in the end, he’s relishing the opportunity of playing on football’s grandest stage.

“It’s really breathtaking,” said Toney. “I’m just taking it all in right now. It feels awesome, man.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as +1.5 underdogs on the spread and +104 on the moneyline.