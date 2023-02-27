College Basketball Preview & Pick: #9 Baylor @ Oklahoma State by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We get our final Big Monday of the season in college basketball, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys are presented with a massive opportunity with the Baylor Bears coming to town. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find value in the matchup.

No. 9 Baylor @ Oklahoma State Game Information

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, OK

Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, OK Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

It’s a golden opportunity for the Pokes. Bracketmatrix.com, a site aggregating the world’s best bracketologists, has Oklahoma State as one of the last four heading into this matchup. They’ll look to snap a four-game losing streak and remain on the right side of the bubble.

Baylor still has plenty to play for as they continue to vie for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a high slot in the Big 12 Tournament. They enter after notching a key win against Texas at home over the weekend, giving them a quick turnaround to head to Stillwater for this matchup.

No. 9 Baylor @ Oklahoma State Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Baylor -1.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +1.5 (-110)

Baylor -1.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Baylor -122 | Oklahoma State +102

Baylor -122 | Oklahoma State +102 Total: Over 140.5 (-115) | Under 140.5 (-105)

The Cowboys have struggled this season when they have gone up against elite-level competition during Big 12 play. They have yet to notch a win against an opponent within the top 20 of KenPom and are 0-5 against the Big 12’s top three in Baylor, Texas, and Kansas.

Oklahoma State’s shortcomings come on the offensive end of the floor. They rank second-to-last in the conference in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage. They make up for these deficiencies through a stout defense that ranks 12th in the country.

Baylor has shown they can be poised and consistently beat lesser opponents this season. They are a perfect 7-0 against the bottom four teams in the league by sweeping Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

OSU’s offensive struggles lower their ceiling, even at home. Baylor’s high-powered offense, through efficient guard play and elite game planning from head coach Scott Drew, make it difficult to fade the Bears on such a short number. It’s scary to do in the Big 12, but back the road favorite in this spot.

With March upon us, stay up to date with all your college hoops news and odds analysis right here.