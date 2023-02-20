Colts to Hire Jim Bob Cooter as Next Offensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are hiring Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator position.

Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. Last year?s pass-game coordinator with Jacksonville was former Lions OC, worked with quarterbacks Payton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in the past. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Fowler points out that Cooter has four seasons of experience with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator. He’ll now be tasked with running the offense for the Indianapolis Colts, which was anemic in 2022. The Colts finished 30th in points scored, 27th in total scrimmage yards, and 32nd in turnovers on the season. He’ll have to wait and see if owner Jim Irsay and the front office choose to push forward by trading for the first overall pick to draft Bryce Young or make a move for a veteran quarterback during the offseason. It feels like the dawning of a new era in Indianapolis, with turnover coming on all fronts.

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The Indianapolis Colts have the second-longest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +18000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.