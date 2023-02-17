Derek Carr to Visit the New York Jets This Weekend by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, free-agent quarterback Derek Carr will visit the New York Jets this weekend.

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It?ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders.



Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he?s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

Carr was officially released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week and is beginning his search for new destinations. The Jets will be an attractive option for most free-agent signal-callers, with some talented young receivers and one of the league’s best defenses. You can expect to see plenty of buzz around Carr and Green bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ending up in New York until we get an answer this offseason. Keep an eye out for any further updates from Carr’s visit as we head into next week.

In 2022, Carr completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 15 starts.

