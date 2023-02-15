Dolphins Officially Hire Vic Fangio as DC by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to cbssports.com, the Miami Dolphins have officially announced the hiring of Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.

The two sides reportedly came to terms on January 29. However, Fangio quietly signed a two-week contract as a defensive consultant with the Eagles, helping Philadelphia prepare for Super Bowl LVII. The 64-year-old was thus prevented from joining the Fins until that deal expired.

Fangio’s contract with Miami is said to be for three years, which sees the Pennsylvania native become the league’s highest-paid DC at $4.5 million annually. The deal also includes a fourth-year team option.

It’s a massive get for a Dolphins squad that ranked 24th in scoring defense (24.1 PPG) and 19th in yards allowed per game (342.6) last season.

Fangio, one of the brightest defensive minds in the business, had drawn interest from several clubs. While he went just 19-30 across three seasons as Denver Broncos head coach, Fangio has coordinated successful defenses during stints with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-8 record before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins at +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.