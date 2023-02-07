Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie on Jalen Hurts Extension: 'Nothing Left to Prove' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and if owner Jeffrey Lurie’s words are any indication, he’s likely to get it.

“He’s [Hurts] just what we’re looking for,” said Lurie during Super Bowl’s opening night. “I don’t think he has anything to prove. He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature, and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting.”

Drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. Across 15 regular season starts, the former Oklahoma standout recorded 4,461 total yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing) and 35 touchdowns, establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. He’s continued his strong play in the postseason, helping Philadelphia advance to its fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.

Expect Hurts to be one of the league’s highest-paid players by the time next season rolls around.

