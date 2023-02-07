Eagles' Most Important and Valuable Players Ahead of Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and the Chiefs and the Eagles are preparing for a dogfight. In an eagerly anticipated showdown between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, both teams must be ready from the opening kick-off.

With that being said, here are the most important and valuable Eagles.

Jalen Hurts will be the biggest X-factor against the Kansas City Chiefs. The MVP candidate has put together an excellent campaign and looks to cap off the season. The Eagles’ offense goes as Hurts goes, and he will be the player to watch come Super Bowl time. If the former Oklahoma standout can get things going, it will open up many opportunities for the Philadelphia offense.

2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J.Garner-Johnson could prove to be the biggest difference-maker come game time. The Eagles’ safety has arguably been the highlight of the Philly defense, elevating the whole unit. With one of the NFL’s best tight ends, Travis Kelce, on the opposing team, Gardner-Johnson will be assigned to slow him down. If the Eagles’ defense hopes to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense, removing Kelce from the game script will be vital.

3. Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders has been an underrated part of the Eagles’ offense. Sanders’s outstanding season has gone unnoticed, and his rise makes the Philadelphia offense even more lethal. If the Penn State alum can get going in the Super Bowl, it will allow Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen to fully open up the offense against Kansas City.

4. A.J. Brown

If the Eagles’ passing game looks to get going, they will need more production from their significant offseason addition, A.J. Brown. The young wideout has had a great season alongside Hurts but has faded in some of the bigger games this season. With a matchup-friendly contest for Brown, he should be able to get going, putting the Philly offense in a position to succeed.

5. Haason Reddick

The Eagles defense will be in for a long game against one of the league’s best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes. Playing against Mahomes will be a challenge, but the Eagles will look to make him uncomfortable on every dropback. To do so, they’ll need a big game from their star defensive lineman, Haasan Reddick. Allowing Mahomes time in the pocket would be a nightmare for the Eagles, but if Reddick can pressure him, Philly should be able to disrupt the Chiefs’ offense.

Many factors can affect the game’s outcome, but for the Eagles to succeed, these are their five most important players.